Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family R.C. Church
Hicksville, NY
John Bernius Notice
Bernius - John Adrian, "Jack" of Hicksville, NY, on March 29, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Marguerite for over 57 years. Devoted father of John, Jr. (Stephenie), Robert and Michael (Christine). Adored Grandpa of Katerina, Michael, Annabel and Nicholas. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road (1 mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:00 AM at Holy Family R.C. Church, Hicksville, NY. Interment to follow. Visiting Monday 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Tuesday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2019
