BINGHAM - John "Jack", of New York, New York in his 87th year. Predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Eileen Mooney, in 2007, he is survived by his wife Mary, his five children, William (Karen), Peggie (Thomas), Daniel (Jacqueline), Theresa (Christopher), and John (Christine) as well as 13 grandchildren and his sister Jean Zegger of Schenectady. Jack, known for his engaging wit and warm spirit, served in the United States Navy and graduated from Fordham University before starting his distinguished career in the Municipal Bond business. He served as President of the Municipal Bond Club from 1989-1993 and retired from Oppenheimer in 1993 as the Head of Municipal sales and trading. A passionate supporter of Irish reunification, he was proud of his Irish and French Heritage. Given the gift of gab, he could captivate all with his stories and quips. He enjoyed a life well lived and well loved and embodied his motto of "Je ne regrette rien".He was warm and funny and was a wonderful man who will be missed by all that knew him. A private wake will be held June 25, 2020. www.fairchildfuneral.com with a Memorial Service to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers the family requests any gifts of condolences to be made in his memory at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: www.JDRF.org



Published in Newsday on Jun. 27, 2020.
