BRAUTIGAM - John George Jr. (Sonny) of Williston Park on January 17, 2020. Born June 15, 1935 in The Bronx. Proud member of the US Navy from 1955 to 1959. Beloved husband of 60 years to the late Eileen (nee Ward). Loving father to John (Rosemarie), Beatrice (Richard), and Joseph. Cherished Pop to Katherine (Chad), Elizabeth, Alison, Jaclyn, John, Richie, Joseph, Sarah, and James. Special great-grandpa to Kevin. Reposing at Weigand Brothers Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave, Williston Park NY Monday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass St. Aidan RC Church Tuesday 10:00 am. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 19, 2020