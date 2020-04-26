|
|
Brennan - John P., age 92, of Smithtown, NY, formerly of Elwood, NY, passed peacefully on April 24, 2020. Proud U.S. Navy WWII Veteran. Former Detective Lieutenant of the SCPD and former Chief of the Nissequogue Police Department. He is now united together and forever with the love of his life, the late Rosemary Brennan. Loving father of Nancy (Rick) DeLea, Steven (Amy) Brennan, Pat- ricia (Ed) Quinn and Nina DePaola. Adored grandfather of Ricky, Erin, Kristen, Shannon, April, Kerry, Taylor, Hayley, Patrick and Casey. Arrangements entrusted to Branch Funeral Home.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020