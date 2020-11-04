BUCK - John of Bohemia, NY, on Nov. 1, 2020 age 86. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mariechen. Devoted father of Susan (Bob), John (Pam) and Douglas (Rita). Opa to his adoring grandchildren Keith, Eric, Amanda, Stephen, Mat and Azia. Born May 2nd, 1934, in Elmlohe, Germany. After completing his electrician apprenticeship in 1952 at the age of 17, he got on a ship from war torn Germany to head to the United States for a better life. Drafted in 1955, he served as a paratrooper in the 11th airborne Division and played soccer throughout Europe with the US Army team. Proud longtime member of Local 25 IBEW and Co-founder of Hinck Electric in 1970 until he retired in 1997, which continues to this day with his son continuing the firm. He adored going to his grandchildren's soccer and hockey games from when they were little to their College games all over the country, yet also enjoyed having quiet time with his youngest granddaughter, Azia. He will be incredibly missed by his loving family. Family will receive friends at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 W. Main St., Babylon, Thursday, November 5, 2020, 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm. Funeral service Friday, November 6, 2020, 10am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to I'm Not Done Yet Foundation C-O Liz Menges, 27 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY 11530 or PVV Beautification Committee, 24 Raven Dr., Commack, NY 11725.







