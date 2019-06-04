|
BUSCHOR- John, L.. Sr., of Mastic Beach, formerly of Oakdale, on June 1, 2019. Cherished father of Melissa, John, and Sharon. Beloved brother of Lauren, Danielle, Renee Hauser, Laurette Roddin, Graham, Raymond, and David. He is predeceased by his brothers Eddie, Andy, Keith, Richard, and Robert. Reposing today, Tuesday, from 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St., West Sayville. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. at St. Mary's R. C. Church, East Islip. Interment to follow Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Oakdale Improvement Society, 229 Connetquot Dr., Oakdale, NY 11769, would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on June 4, 2019