PIERCE - John C., DDS of Bo-hemia, NY passed away on July 9, 2020 at the age of 84. He is survived by his siblings Bernadette Dempsey, William Pierce, and Sister Ann Marie Pierce, IHM, his children Sean and Debbie Pierce, Anne Marie and Rob Sollazzo, Andrew and Jenn Pierce, Susan and Kevin Abbamonte, and Margaret and Eric Spargimino, and his thirteen grandchildren Jason, Eddie, Grace, Danny, Michael, Tommy, Camilla, Anna, Julianna, Ilona, Olive, Charlie, and Violet. Retired dentist, beloved community member since 1967, and cherished choir member of St. John's Nepomucene, John enjoyed spending time with his family, brewing beer, and baking bread. He was an avid golfer and loved boating. He will be interred at St. John's Nepomucene Cemetery on Thursday, July 16, 2020 alongside his adored wife Ilona Pierce. Memorial Service information is as follows: Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home, 1320 Lakeland Ave. Bohemia, NY Wednesday 7/15, 5pm-8pm Mass St. John Nepomucene, 1140 Locust Ave, Bohemia, NY Thursday 7/16, 10am.







