1/
John C. Pratt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRATT - John C., on November 8, 2020. Long time resident of Seaford. Proud U.S. Army Veteran. Founder and Owner of Pratts Autobody, Massapequa, NY. Beloved husband of Carol Pratt (nee Verity). Loving father of John (Deborah), Lori Parkhurst (Chris), and Sandy Beltrani (Frank). Dear brother of Rose Pizer Roberts. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Jessica, Curtis, Frankie, Dominick, Anthony, Nicholas, Samantha, Nicole, and Alexandra. Reposing Friday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 1 PM at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi-County Blvd., Ste. 114, Farmingdale, NY 11735 would be appreciated. www.schmittfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. William the Abbot R.C. Church, Seaford
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved