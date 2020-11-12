PRATT - John C., on November 8, 2020. Long time resident of Seaford. Proud U.S. Army Veteran. Founder and Owner of Pratts Autobody, Massapequa, NY. Beloved husband of Carol Pratt (nee Verity). Loving father of John (Deborah), Lori Parkhurst (Chris), and Sandy Beltrani (Frank). Dear brother of Rose Pizer Roberts. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Jessica, Curtis, Frankie, Dominick, Anthony, Nicholas, Samantha, Nicole, and Alexandra. Reposing Friday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 1 PM at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi-County Blvd., Ste. 114, Farmingdale, NY 11735 would be appreciated. www.schmittfuneralhome.com