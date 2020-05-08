|
SCHELLING - John "Jack" C., Jr. (90). Retired Suffolk County PD Detective Sergeant John "Jack" C. Schelling, Jr. died in his Islip home surrounded by his loving family on May 1, 2020. Jack, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather was pre-deceased by his wife of 67 years, Gertrude "Kitty" Schelling, and is survived by their five children, John C. Schelling III, Karen Mosher, Kevin Schelling, Cindy Mulqueen and Richard Schelling, 9 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Jack is also survived by his half-sister; Patricia O'Connor; a Dominican Sister of Peace. Jack served as a radio operator in the United States Navy, was an Islip town police officer and among the first county police officers when the Suffolk County PD was created. A procession (open to all) to Calverton National Cemetery will leave from the Michael J. Grant Funeral Home, 3640 Rte 112, Coram at 12:15 on 5/11/20. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Dominican Sisters of Peace in Jack's name. Donate at www.oppeace.org.
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2020