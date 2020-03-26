|
CAROS - Dr. John, standout scholar and educator, passed away peacefully at his home in Great Neck on March 17 at age 85. He was born in New York City in 1934 to Greek immigrant parents George and Aspasia Caros. George Caros left home in Greece at age 10 to be a cabin boy aboard ships and later became a merchant seaman. Aspasia Caros was unschooled and kindly attended to domestic matters. Dr. Caros was the first person in his family to pursue higher education. He spoke only Greek when he entered kindergarten in the New York City public school system. He was mistakenly deemed to be a slow learner and seated in the back of the classroom. He defied this misconception as he quickly mastered English, proceeded to excel in school, and even skipped a grade. Dr. Caros graduated from Stuyvesant High School with honors including the highest average in German in the history of the school. As a result of his accelerated studies, Dr. Caros enrolled at age 16 in New York University where he earned a Bachelor's degree followed by a Master's degree. Thereafter, he earned a Ph.D. from Columbia University while concurrently holding a full-time position as a French teacher. He had a gift and passion for learning, speaking, and teaching languages. He was fluent in Greek, English, German, French, Spanish, and Italian. He worked as a teacher and/or department chair at a number of educational institutions including a Manhattan Yeshiva, Cold Spring Harbor High School, and Queens College. At Queens College, he taught French to students and taught teaching techniques to teachers. During most of his 55-year career as an educator, Dr. Caros worked two jobs as school teacher and private tutor in order to provide a better life for his family and to make a difference in the lives of more students. He proved to be agile and adaptable when foreig language requirements were eased, enrollment dropped and demand shifted from French to Spanish. As demand for Spanish teachers soared, he immersed himself in studying Spanish, earned a license to teach Spanish, and soon landed a job as a Spanish teacher. Furthermore, when there was a shortage of Math teachers, Dr. Caros demonstrated his versatility and ability to shift his focus from languages to Math. He made a thorough study of Math, earned a license to teach Math, and then taught both Math and Spanish. In his second job as private tutor, he taught a variety of subjects and mastered new ones to accommodate demand, ranging from Latin to Earth Science. Dr. Caros was a perennial teacher and lifelong learner who continually sought to impart and acquire knowledge. He enrolled in continuing education classes up until last year. He was a man of optimism and perseverance who made a difference in the lives of many. Example of the difference he made were highlighted with two private students. The first student was a young woman who began working with Dr. Caros after she graduated from high school. He helped her achieve a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing, and two successive Master's Degrees in the health field. The second student was a high school drop-out and New York City dock worker who decided to find a tutor through an agency to help him earn a high school equivalency diploma. Dr. Caros showed up at his door and together they transformed his life. He helped this student earn a high school equivalency diploma, a Bachelor's Degree, and a Law Degree. The student went on to become a criminal defense attorney, marry, have a daughter, and buy a house in Nassau County. Dr. Caros led these and many other students on transformative paths to success! Dr. Caros was a devoted family man who thought of others above himself. In 1956, he met charismatic Sheila Kingsbury at the International House in New York City. They were married in 1957 and had a daughter four years later. His wife suffered from diabetes and related complications. Dr. Caros took excellent care of his wife for years as her health declined until her death in 1993. In 2000, he met lovely Sondra Cohen who became his partner for the last 20 years and brought him lasting happiness, peace, and stability. Dr. Caros was a good father who taught his daughter how to think, how to reason, and how to help others. He retired from his last teaching position at Francis Lewis High School at age 73 in order to have more time with loved ones and specifically to provide child care to his grandsons after his daughter returned to full-time work. He babysat regularly for his grandsons, got on the floor and played games with them, took care of them when they were sick, and took part in their school and social events. With the wisdom of his words and the impact of his deeds, Dr. Caros instilled in his grandsons the importance of upholding proper ethical and moral values as well as doing what is right. Dr. Caros was an eloquent and insightful speaker and writer who expressed his ideas in a comprehensive, logical, and thought-provoking manner. He was an inspiring role model as an accomplished and enthusiastic scholar, educator, and family man as well as a man of strength, wit, integrity, perseverance, and optimism. Dr. Caros is survived by his daughter Dana Caros-Samuel, grandsons Andrew Samuel and Steven Samuel, sister Christine Debeniotis, and partner Sondra Cohen.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 26, 2020