MOEHRINGER - John Charles of Hicksville on August 16, 2020 at the age of 81. Devoted husband of Theresa. Beloved father of John (Carolyn), James (Ellen), and David. Loving grandfather of Nicholas, James, Brendan, Dylan, Emily and Julie. Proud Navy Veteran. Family and friends may visit the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Rd. Hicksville, on Wednesday 2-6 PM. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church, Hicksville. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers please donate to Shriners Hospital for Children
.