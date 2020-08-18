1/1
John Charles Moehringer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOEHRINGER - John Charles of Hicksville on August 16, 2020 at the age of 81. Devoted husband of Theresa. Beloved father of John (Carolyn), James (Ellen), and David. Loving grandfather of Nicholas, James, Brendan, Dylan, Emily and Julie. Proud Navy Veteran. Family and friends may visit the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Rd. Hicksville, on Wednesday 2-6 PM. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church, Hicksville. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers please donate to Shriners Hospital for Children.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
5169357100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved