1/
John Chester Trimpin
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trimpin - John Chester- Beloved Brother, Uncle, Father, Grandfather and Friend to many passed suddenly from this life Tuesday,November 3, 2020 in West Islip, NY. John was born April 11, 1947 the son of John Trimpin and Lillian Cilli of Sag Harbor. He attended Pierson High School and then joined the Navy serving as a Radioman aboard the USS Forest Sherman while travelling the world. He was Honorably Discharged 1968. He was very proud of his service to his country. Studying the world of politics, reading and walking down by the Bay Shore Marina were his favorite pastimes. His occupation as an Insurance Salesman promoted and encouraged his travel throughout the country and Puerto Rico. John was semi-retired and spent much of his time involved in the AA program, sponsoring and assisting with meeting prep etc. While keeping a conscious contact with God, he recently celebrated 36 years of sobriety in program. He had a very out-going and social personality which enabled him to connect and be supportive to the people in his life. John also known as "U J" (Uncle John) attended many family and friends celebrations always with smiles and interesting conversation. He particularly liked having tea and conversing with his grandchildren. He will be remembered dearly for his upbeat smile and kindness. John is survived by his daughter Lindzee Bailey and son-in-law Jordan Smith with grandson Levi of Durham N.C., daughter Courtney Radcliffe of Sag Harbor, N.Y. and sister Marilyn McLaren Morley and brother-in-Law Edward Morley of Brightwaters, N.Y. and brother Paul McLaren of Missoula, MT, niece Traci of Brightwaters, N.Y. and nephew Christopher Morley of Long Beach, N.Y. Visitation Sunday from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Monday from 8:00 AM until 9:00 AM at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Monday at 9:00 AM. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. www.chapeyfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Visitation
08:00 - 09:00 AM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved