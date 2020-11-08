Trimpin - John Chester- Beloved Brother, Uncle, Father, Grandfather and Friend to many passed suddenly from this life Tuesday,November 3, 2020 in West Islip, NY. John was born April 11, 1947 the son of John Trimpin and Lillian Cilli of Sag Harbor. He attended Pierson High School and then joined the Navy serving as a Radioman aboard the USS Forest Sherman while travelling the world. He was Honorably Discharged 1968. He was very proud of his service to his country. Studying the world of politics, reading and walking down by the Bay Shore Marina were his favorite pastimes. His occupation as an Insurance Salesman promoted and encouraged his travel throughout the country and Puerto Rico. John was semi-retired and spent much of his time involved in the AA program, sponsoring and assisting with meeting prep etc. While keeping a conscious contact with God, he recently celebrated 36 years of sobriety in program. He had a very out-going and social personality which enabled him to connect and be supportive to the people in his life. John also known as "U J" (Uncle John) attended many family and friends celebrations always with smiles and interesting conversation. He particularly liked having tea and conversing with his grandchildren. He will be remembered dearly for his upbeat smile and kindness. John is survived by his daughter Lindzee Bailey and son-in-law Jordan Smith with grandson Levi of Durham N.C., daughter Courtney Radcliffe of Sag Harbor, N.Y. and sister Marilyn McLaren Morley and brother-in-Law Edward Morley of Brightwaters, N.Y. and brother Paul McLaren of Missoula, MT, niece Traci of Brightwaters, N.Y. and nephew Christopher Morley of Long Beach, N.Y. Visitation Sunday from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Monday from 8:00 AM until 9:00 AM at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Monday at 9:00 AM. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. www.chapeyfamily.com