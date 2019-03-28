Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Resources
More Obituaries for John Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Clark

Notice Condolences

John Clark Notice
CLARK - John Thomas of Islip Terrace, formerly of Brooklyn, passed away March 15, 2019 at the age of 83. Survived by his loving wife Carol. Beloved father of Denise DeLellis, John P. (Donna), Danielle Bisca (Richard), Nicole Witte (Jon) and Michael. Cherished by his grandchildren Johnny, Carly, Jack, Cole, Alex, Cameron, Nate, Nicole, Brooke, Jonathan, Talia and Sophia. Loving brother of Barbara Ingoglia (Frank). Mr. Clark was the former owner of Ronk Service Center. Family will receive friends Saturday March 30th, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at the Albrecht, Bruno, and O'Shea Funeral Home: 62 Carleton Ave. (2 Miles South Exit 43A SS PKWY) East Islip, NY. Religious Service with Words of Remembrance will be held at 6:30 pm in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The -goto-johnthomasclark or (800) 242-8721. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Download Now