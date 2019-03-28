|
|
CLARK - John Thomas of Islip Terrace, formerly of Brooklyn, passed away March 15, 2019 at the age of 83. Survived by his loving wife Carol. Beloved father of Denise DeLellis, John P. (Donna), Danielle Bisca (Richard), Nicole Witte (Jon) and Michael. Cherished by his grandchildren Johnny, Carly, Jack, Cole, Alex, Cameron, Nate, Nicole, Brooke, Jonathan, Talia and Sophia. Loving brother of Barbara Ingoglia (Frank). Mr. Clark was the former owner of Ronk Service Center. Family will receive friends Saturday March 30th, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at the Albrecht, Bruno, and O'Shea Funeral Home: 62 Carleton Ave. (2 Miles South Exit 43A SS PKWY) East Islip, NY. Religious Service with Words of Remembrance will be held at 6:30 pm in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The -goto-johnthomasclark or (800) 242-8721. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 28, 2019