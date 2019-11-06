Home

Cochrane - John C. , of Brightwaters, LI, on November 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth C. Cochrane. Devoted father of Susan B. Cochrane, Elizabeth C. Mayo, John C. Cochrane, Jr. and James R. Cochrane. Cherished grandfather of eight and great grandfather of four. Dear brother of Helen Moldestad. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). A Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday at St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church, Bay Shore, LI. Interment to follow at St. Ann's Cemetery, Sayville, LI. Visiting Thursday 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church, 500 West Montauk Hwy., Bay Shore, NY 11706. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 6, 2019
