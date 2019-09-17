Newsday Notices
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes
Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY)
Wantagh, NY
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes
Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY)
Wantagh, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
Merrick, NY
