|
|
COUGHLIN- John F. of North Merrick, NY, passed away peacefully September 14, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Janet. Loving father of Patricia Wolfe (Alexander), Kathleen Usmani (Nawed), Maureen Alexander (Howard), Nancy Cali (David) and John F. Coughlin, Jr. (Kerri). Adored by his grandchildren Elizabeth, James, Kiran, Jillian, Ian, Sean, Lauren, and Jack. Cherished brother of Gertrude Coughlin and the late Eugene. Proud U.S. Army and Navy Veteran, and Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 26 years. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 am Thursday, at Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Merrick, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Catholic Charities. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 17, 2019