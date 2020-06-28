John Covello
1945 - 2020
Covello - John age 74, of Massapequa Park, NY on June 22, 2020. Born July 7, 1945 to John and Fannie Covello in Queens, NY. Beloved husband to Eileen for 53 years. Devoted father to John (Elizabeth, and the late Kelly) and Jennifer (Vincent). Adored by his grandchildren Ryan, Gianna, Kayla and Tyler. Dear brother to William and the late Phillip. He served proudly in the United States Navy, worked for Grumman and retired from the Long Island Rail Road after 30 years of both Union and Foreman positions. In retirement, he enjoyed boating, beaches, travel abroad, but his real passion was spending time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Services entrusted to James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway, Massapequa Tuesday, June 30th, 6pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass, Wed-nesday, July 1st, 11am at St Rose of Lima.Private burial to follow at Long Island National Cemetary.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Service
06:00 - 09:00 PM
James Funeral Home
JUL
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St Rose of Lima
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
5165414000
