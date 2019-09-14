|
|
CRONIN - John of Massapequa Park passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ursula. Loving father of Denise, the late Debby and Paul, Patricia, John, Richie, MaryBeth, and William. Cherished grandfather of Keith, Sean, James, Sarah, Ryan, Jessie, Richie, Dylan, Samantha, Jenna, Matthew, Kaylie, Grace, Kathryn, Hallie, and Quinn. Adored Great-Grandfather of Chloe, Cam, Haleigh, Dominic, James, Tanner, Hunter, Ohpelia, and Jack. Jack retired after 31 years of NYPD Service as a Police Captain and also proudly served as a US Navy Veteran. He was a true leader and compassionate volunteer in the Massapequa community serving as International Baseball League President, neighborhood mentor and devoted family man. He has touched the lives of many and will be forever be remembered as a positive man living with Christian values. From Americas greatest generation he was a true gentleman! Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. North Chapel 1050 Park Blvd. Massapequa Park Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10:45 am Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church Massapequa Park. Cremation services will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Team Cronin at https:--www.hdsa.donordrive.com-index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.eventmassapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 14, 2019