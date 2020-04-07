|
D'ARCANGELIS - John of Patchogue, NY died of cancer April 3, 2020. He was 61. Beloved son of Tim and Lucille D'Arcangelis of Oakdale, NY and brother of Mike (Fran) D'Arcangelis, Laura (Jim) McKenna, and Charles (Diane) D'Arcangelis. His wife, Grace, predeceased him in 2013; they were loving parents of Regina (Brian) Seguin, Alicia (Mike) Strickler, Catherine (Gerard) Bertuch, and Nicole D'Arcangelis. Blessed with six grandchildren: Caroline, Walter, Howie, Jacob, Lily and Madeline. A true gentleman, John was a great family man. His whimsical, animated humor brightened any gathering. He loved history and was known for his impeccable recall of trivia and names. He liked to grill and make breakfast; his pasta sauce was heavenly. He enjoyed helping with household projects, building and fixing things. He was generous with his time, serving as coach, tutor, mentor and advocate not only for his daughters, nieces and nephews but scores of local kids and students. An educator over 30 years, John mostly taught at Central Islip Senior High School. Dedicated and energetic, he also coached the C.I. girls' varsity soccer team, was an assistant varsity softball and boys' bowling coach. In recent years, he enjoyed an active retirement, refereeing soccer and umpiring softball games, serving the community of St. Joseph the Worker Church with Knights of Columbus, volunteering as a tour guide at Sagamore Hill, traveling and playing with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, siblings, children and grandchildren, John is survived by a fond extended family and dear friends. He will be remembered as a model of integrity and fullness of life.Services for John are private at this time, but a celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Church in East Patchogue, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 7, 2020