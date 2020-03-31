Home

BARNES - John David, on March 27, 2020, 60 years old. Born in Glen Cove, NY and a lifetime resident of Port Jefferson Station, NY. Cherished father of Elle Barnes of Northport, NY. Beloved son of Anna Barnes and the late John J. Devoted brother of Michael, William, Bibiana Cloonan, and George. Former spouse of Emily Hood, Northport. John David attended Comsewogue High School Class of 1977. He was a carpenter by trade and a true craftsman building and beautifying many homes and churches throughout Suffolk County. Services entrusted to Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, Setauket, NY. Privately cremated with a memorial service to be held at a later date due to Corona Virus. The family of John David respectfully requests donations be made to the Red Cross.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2020
