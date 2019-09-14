|
|
DEFEO - John A., past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1227 Port Washington and Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge #1543, age 89, of Port Washington, on September 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Geraldine. Loving father of John S. (Christine), Deborah Castaldo (Robert), and stepfather of Douglas McIntyre (Penny), Kathleen Herndon (Steve), and the late Jeffrey. Adored grandfather of Lindsay, John A. II, and 6 loving step-grandchildren. Dear brother of Barbara Faticone (Thomas) and the late Mickey and Lena. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Reposing at Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home, 128 Main St., Port Washington Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10:30 AM St. Peter of Alcan-tara R.C. Church. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Diabetes Association www.donations.diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES, will be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 14, 2019