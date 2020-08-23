1/
John DeFilippi
DEFILIPPI - John MD, died August 16, 2020 in Naples, Fl. He was 84. Son to Joseph and Carmella DeFilippi of Brooklyn, NY. Married to wife Pam for 60 years. Loving father to Vincent and Donna. Adoring grandfather to Nicholas, Claudia and Frankie. Beloved brother of Nancy Tate, Angela Errico and Joseph DeFilippi. He is a graduate of Syracuse University and New York Medical College. Former Captain in the USAF. He resided in Huntington-Lloyd Harbor, NY and practiced Urology at Huntington Hospital for over 30 years. John was known for his sense of humor. He loved to play golf. He is a former member of Indian Hills Golf Club. Please visit Legacyoptions.com to view photos and leave condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
