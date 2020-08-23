John DeFilippi

DEFILIPPI - John MD, died August 16, 2020 in Naples, Fl. He was 84. Son to Joseph and Carmella DeFilippi of Brooklyn, NY. Married to wife Pam for 60 years. Loving father to Vincent and Donna. Adoring grandfather to Nicholas, Claudia and Frankie. Beloved brother of Nancy Tate, Angela Errico and Joseph DeFilippi. He is a graduate of Syracuse University and New York Medical College. Former Captain in the USAF. He resided in Huntington-Lloyd Harbor, NY and practiced Urology at Huntington Hospital for over 30 years. John was known for his sense of humor. He loved to play golf. He is a former member of Indian Hills Golf Club. Please visit Legacyoptions.com
to view photos and leave condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memphis, TN.