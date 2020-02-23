|
DIPALMA - John A. of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of West Islip, NY on February 9, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Geri. Loving father of Louis (Michele), Jaime Gotlieb (Adam), and John (Maureen). Cherished grand- father of Alexandra, Lucas, Alaina, Zachary, and Madelyn. Adored brother of Linda and Sam D'Angelo. John was the proud owner of Lang-Tobia-DiPalma Funeral Homes in West Islip and Babylon Village, NY. John served his country honorably in the US Army. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 9:45 am at St. Kilians RC Church in Farmingdale, NY. Entombment of ashes to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. Donations may be made in his memory to the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Foundation in care of Scully-Welsh Care Center, 1000 37th Place Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, East Islip, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2020