LOHRS - John "Jack" Donald Sr. of Brightwaters, NY passed away in his sleep on March 24, 2020 of natural causes at the Long Island State Veterans Home located in Stony Brook, NY. He was 89 years of age. In light of current events, no formal funeral service is planned at this time. Burial took place at St. Patrick Cemetery in Bay Shore NY on Friday, March 27 where Jack was buried with the love of his life, Margaret "Peggy" Brennan Lohrs, his spouse of over 50 years who passed away in 2008. Jack was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 26, 1930. He graduated from Brooklyn Preparatory School and went on to receive a Business Degree from Fordham University. Jack also served with the United States Navy as a Lieutenant on the aircraft carrier USS Hornet. Following his years of academic pursuit and time in the Navy, Jack worked as a Workman's Compensation Specialist, initially for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation and eventually concluding his career with and retiring from the New York Telephone Company. Jack is survived by his three children, Patricia, James and John Jr. and by his six grandchildren, Nicholas, Matthew, Emily, Megan, Daniel and Emma. In addition to his wife Peggy, Jack was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and Otto. Memorial donations may be given to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, which can be found online at www.lbda.com.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 29, 2020