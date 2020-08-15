john DONNELLY

DONNLLEY - John J. Jr. of Port Jefferson Station, NY on August 11, 2020 in his 65th year. Beloved father of Michael, Travers, and Brendan. Dear grandfather of Luca. Loving son of the late John and Jane Donnelly. Also survived by many loving aunts and cousins. Reposing Moloney Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home, 523 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station where a religious service will be held Monday. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10am at Infant Jesus R.C. Church, Port Jefferson, NY. Interment following Breslau Cemetery, Lindenhurst, NY. Visiting Monday 3-8pm www.moloneyfh.com