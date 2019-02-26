|
DUFFY - John, age 88, of New Hyde Park NY on February 23rd 2019. Devoted husband of Anne Miller, Loving Father of Mike, Chris, and Bill. Cherished Grandfather of Owen, Aidan, Sean, Kate, Liam and Megan. Loving Brother of Lil, Kathleen and Patrick in Ireland and Mick, Tom, Mary, and Bill deceased. Retired NYC District Council of Carpenters L.U. 608. A Funeral Mass will be held on February 28 at Notre Dame Church, 9:15am, in New Hyde Park. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery. Wake to be held on Tuesday, February 26, and Wednesday, February 27, 2-5 & 7-9pm at Thomas Dalton Funeral Home 125 Hillside Ave. New Hyde Park, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 26, 2019