Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - New Hyde Park
125 Hillside Avenue
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 354-0634
Resources
More Obituaries for John Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Duffy

Notice Condolences Flowers

John Duffy Notice
DUFFY - John, age 88, of New Hyde Park NY on February 23rd 2019. Devoted husband of Anne Miller, Loving Father of Mike, Chris, and Bill. Cherished Grandfather of Owen, Aidan, Sean, Kate, Liam and Megan. Loving Brother of Lil, Kathleen and Patrick in Ireland and Mick, Tom, Mary, and Bill deceased. Retired NYC District Council of Carpenters L.U. 608. A Funeral Mass will be held on February 28 at Notre Dame Church, 9:15am, in New Hyde Park. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery. Wake to be held on Tuesday, February 26, and Wednesday, February 27, 2-5 & 7-9pm at Thomas Dalton Funeral Home 125 Hillside Ave. New Hyde Park, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - New Hyde Park
Download Now