Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home
603 Wantagh Ave.
Wantagh, NY
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home
603 Wantagh Ave.
Wantagh, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church
John Duffy Notice
DUFFY - John Joseph of Wantagh, NY on October 13, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Marianne (nee Kenny) for over 51 years. Devoted father of Patricia (Mark Elliott), John, Jr. (Mariann), the late Kathleen, and the late Kevin. Loving grandpa of John, Kailyn, Ruby, and Arlo. Adored brother of the late Francis. Much loved by the Wilson, Kenny, O'Kelly, Straw, and Elliott families. Proud US Army Veteran. Retired driver of the NY Daily News. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 18, 2019
