John Dwyer

DWYER - John J., of Northport, age 84, passed away on October 2, 2020. John served his country in the Navy, and served his community as a NYPD Detective and Sergeant for 30 years. He earned his B.A. from St. Joseph's College later in life, to the immense pride of his family. John's love of woodwork, inventing and computers kept him busy in mind and body. He will be profoundly missed. Beloved husband of Patricia. Devoted mother of Sean Dwyer (Maureen) and Brian Dwyer (Noreen). Loving Grandpa to Brendan, Maeve, Devin, Aidan, Aine and Casey. Visitation at Nolan Funeral Home Monday, 10-5 from 1 to 4pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10-6 at 10am, St. Phillip Neri Church, Northport. Internment to follow at St. Philip Neri Cemetery.







