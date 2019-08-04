|
CAPONEGRO- John E. on July 31, 2019 of Smithtown, NY. John was born on June 20, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY. He received undergraduate and graduate degrees from the Manhattan School of Music and did extensive postgraduate work at Columbia Teachers College, NYU, and LIU. For forty years, he worked in Sachem Schools teaching band and orchestra. During his time there, he wrote over 100 pieces, most geared to elementary students, for his publisher, Kendor Music, Inc. His compositions and arrangements are performed throughout the world. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, his children, Cheryl C. Nield (Tom) of Missouri and John C. Caponegro of Georgia, and grandsons Thomas and Andrew Nield. Friends may call at the St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Rd. St. James on Monday from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 pm. Graveside service Tuesday, 10am St. James Episcopal Churchyard Cemetery, St. James, NY. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 4, 2019