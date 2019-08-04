Home

POWERED BY

Services
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
(631) 584-5200
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Episcopal Churchyard Cemetery
St. James, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Caponegro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Caponegro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. Caponegro Notice
CAPONEGRO- John E. on July 31, 2019 of Smithtown, NY. John was born on June 20, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY. He received undergraduate and graduate degrees from the Manhattan School of Music and did extensive postgraduate work at Columbia Teachers College, NYU, and LIU. For forty years, he worked in Sachem Schools teaching band and orchestra. During his time there, he wrote over 100 pieces, most geared to elementary students, for his publisher, Kendor Music, Inc. His compositions and arrangements are performed throughout the world. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, his children, Cheryl C. Nield (Tom) of Missouri and John C. Caponegro of Georgia, and grandsons Thomas and Andrew Nield. Friends may call at the St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Rd. St. James on Monday from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 pm. Graveside service Tuesday, 10am St. James Episcopal Churchyard Cemetery, St. James, NY. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.