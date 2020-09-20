1/
John E. Whaley
WHALEY - John E. of East Northport, NY on September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia. Cherished father of Maryanne (Tom), John (Melissa), Joe (Colleen), Ellen (Mike) and Stephen. Loving grandfather of 16. Dear brother of Mary Tafarella. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Wednesday, 10:00 am at St. Anthony of Padua in East Northport. Interment to follow at Queen of All Saints Cemetery in East Northport. In lieu of flowers, donations to ADRC: Alzheimer's Disease Resource Center, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago IL, 60601, would be greatly appreciated. bfhli.com.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
SEP
23
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua in East Northport
Funeral services provided by
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
