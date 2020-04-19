Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Resources
More Obituaries for John Koveleski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Earl Koveleski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Earl Koveleski Notice
KOVELESKI - John Earl On March 30, 2020, John Koveleski, of Mineola NY, husband, son, brother, nep-hew, uncle, Navy veteran, passed away tragically at 59 years of age. John will be forever remembered by his husband and best friend Joseph St. George, his parents John and Joan Koveleski, mother Judith Koveleski (deceased) and by his siblings Cynda (Angelo), Jennifer, and Christopher. John will be sadly missed by his loving nephews, Brian, Scott, Brendan, Gavin, niece Oksana, and his beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. His smile and infectious joy will be forever missed by his numerous extended family members and dear friends. A celebration of John's life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to Samaritan's Purse to aid in their ongoing efforts to support those fighting the Coronavirus battle. www.Samaritanspurse.org (emergency medicine 013759) or send to Samaritan's Purse, P.O Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weigand Bros Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -