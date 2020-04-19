|
KOVELESKI - John Earl On March 30, 2020, John Koveleski, of Mineola NY, husband, son, brother, nep-hew, uncle, Navy veteran, passed away tragically at 59 years of age. John will be forever remembered by his husband and best friend Joseph St. George, his parents John and Joan Koveleski, mother Judith Koveleski (deceased) and by his siblings Cynda (Angelo), Jennifer, and Christopher. John will be sadly missed by his loving nephews, Brian, Scott, Brendan, Gavin, niece Oksana, and his beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. His smile and infectious joy will be forever missed by his numerous extended family members and dear friends. A celebration of John's life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to Samaritan's Purse to aid in their ongoing efforts to support those fighting the Coronavirus battle. www.Samaritanspurse.org (emergency medicine 013759) or send to Samaritan's Purse, P.O Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020