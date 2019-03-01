Damianos - John Edward, Esq., longtime Three Village resident, attorney and real estate developer, loving family man, and humanitarian passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 25th, at his home in Old Field at the age of 67. Born December 19th, 1951, in Plattsburgh, NY to Dr. Xenophon and Virginia Damianos, John was raised in Stony Brook, NY with his five brothers and sisters. Mr. Damianos was a Principal and Legal Counsel for Damianos Realty Group LLC, Smithtown, NY. He helped grow Damianos Realty Group into one of Long Island's most successful private family owned realty businesses. A member of the Suffolk County Bar Association since 1982, Mr. Damianos had been influential in the success of the organization, directing matters related to the Company's acquisitions, leasing, and operations and real estate transactions. In his venerable family tradition of philanthropy and humanitarianism, Mr. Damianos devoted his time to numerous philanthropic and community organizations. Most notable, he served as a board member of his community Greek Church, Middle Country Growth Coalition, Long Island Building Owners-Managers Association (BOMA) and the Real Estate Institute. Mr. Damianos was a recipient of the ABLI Developer of the Year Award and in 2019, the Long Island Business News Redevelopment of the Year Award. A graduate of The Stony Brook School, Long Island University, Mr. Damianos earned his Juris Doctor from the California Western School of Law. To those who knew him, Mr. Damianos was a humble and soft-spoken man, with a quick and wry sense of humor. Shunning a high profile, he often quietly supported other worthy causes such as delivering food parcels to needy people on behalf of City on a Hill Community Church, in Middle Island. With an artist's flair, John was an avid gardener who loved working in his yard, and on his vintage Porsche. Despite his prominent business success, John was equally at home driving a simple pick-up truck to a job site. He was a longtime resident of Setauket and was appreciative of the beauty of the greater Three Village area. His appreciation is reflected in the strong commitment to the beautiful landscaping, which is a hallmark of all the property and buildings within Damianos Realty Group's portfolio. More than anything, John was known for his kindness, humility, and deep love for his family. He will be dearly missed. Mr. John Damianos is survived by his two loving children, Elexis Zoe Damianos, Esq. and John James Damianos, his former wife and good friend Evonne Damianos, beloved brothers X. Cristofer Damianos (Helayne), Pelops Damianos (Marilyn), and sisters Bonnie Lee Rampone (Chuck), Elektra Gaebelein (Thad), and Beth Ann Damianos. The family will receive friends at Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, Setauket: Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral service on Monday, March 4, 10:00 a.m. at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption, 430 Sheep Pasture Road, Port Jefferson; Interment at St. James Episcopal Church Churchyard, 490 North Country Road (Rte. 25A), St. James. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Monastery of St. Dionysios, 481 N. Country Road, St. James, NY 11780, The City on a Hill Community Church, 629 Middle Country Road, Middle Island, NY, 11953, or Bideawee Animal Rescue, 118 Old Country Road, Westhampton, NY 11977. Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary