ELLIS - John passed after a brief illness on July 13, 2019 in Apple Valley, California. He is survived by five sons, two step-daughters, eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was the son of John and Grace Ellis of Hartford, CT, and the brother of Elizabeth Anderson. Late in life, he identified his biological father as James Waldrop and united with surviving half-sisters, Kay Depel and Rita Russell. John attended Boston University where he set records as a sprinter. Graduating in 1952, John began teaching, first in NH and then in Oceanside, NY. John married Barbara Rowe of Springfield, MA, in 1952 and they had five sons: Chris, Jeff, Jon, Mick, and Kevin. In addition to teaching biology, John coached his son's teams in baseball and football. John married Diane Mathewson in 1984 and the two enjoyed retirement together, living in AZ, FL, and CA. After Diane passed in 2004, John maintained a loving relationship with Diane's daughters, Laura and Lisa. John was known for his sense of humor and was an accomplished storyteller. He will be missed by those who knew him.
Published in Newsday on July 28, 2019
