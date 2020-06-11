SHIPMAN - John Ernest of Centerport, NY passed away on May 21st, 2020, at age 64. He was born on July 7th, 1955 in Glen Cove, NY to Robert and Phyllis Shipman. One of 5 brothers, he grew up in various towns on Long Island, spending summers at the Shipman beach house on Oak Island, NY.He was a graduate of Friends Academy and NYIT, studying Mechanical Engineering and Energy Management. Over his 33 year career at Con Edison, he acted as Chief Automotive Engineer and Department Manager of Demand Management, among other roles. He was the head of Con Edison's Electric Vehicles programs and a pioneer in the development and deployment of modern electric vehicles, having worked in the space since 1989. He evaluated EV products from GM, Ford, Chrysler, Toyota, BMW, and Mitsubishi. His work drove solutions in the New York City area for curbside charging, quick charging hubs, electric busses, and more. His leadership and expertise helped NYC set the standard for large-scale, urban EV infrastructure. His contributions to addressing climate change through transportation and grid efficiency are immeasurable. He was a beloved visionary, educator and mentor. He was highly skilled in home building and design, as expressed in his side project, his home. He built nearly everything in it, partnering with his wife Donna Ingrassia as Interior Designer. He practiced Aikido, a martial art with the goal of overcoming oneself, redirecting negative energy and peacefully stopping attackers, preventing any injury to them. He was a life-long drummer and spoke of the energy flow between him, his bandmates and a crowd.Underlying all that John did was a certain understanding of life. He possessed "big-picture" wisdom that drove his passion, his creativity, and his ability to love and accept those around him. In everything he did, he taught determination and selflessness. He did this effortlessly and with total humility. These unique characteristics made a lasting impact on those around him. He had an engineer's mind, an artist's eye, and a wiseman's spirit. This made him a beautiful husband and father. He lives on in his partner in life and passion projects, Donna Ingrassia, in his daughter Nicole Shipman, 31, an Art Director, and in his son Matthew Shipman, 27, a Voice Actor. A celebration of his life will take place at a future date.







