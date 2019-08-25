|
CAWEIN - John F. of Williston Park, N.Y. on August 21, 2019. Retired Nassau County Police Officer and Veteran of The U.S. Navy serving during the Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Alice. Survived by many other devoted family members. Visitation Tuesday 10:00am-11:00am at Weigand Bros. Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, N.Y. Funeral service 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 25, 2019