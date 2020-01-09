|
|
CURRAN - John F. On January 6, 2020 of East Norwich, N.Y. Beloved husband of Frances. Loving father of John Jr, Dennis (Kerry), Diane (Jeff) Dooley and Katherine Feldman. Cherished grandfather of Kate, Tracey, Jeanne, Jaclyn, Joseph, Tara and Adrienne and great- grandfather of Zachary and Henley. Proprietor of Curran's Superior Meats in Belle Harbor, NY. Family will receive friends Friday January 10, 4-8 p.m. at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc. 293 South Street Oyster Bay. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:30 a.m. St. Dominic R.C.Chapel. Interment to follow at Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude.org. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 9, 2020