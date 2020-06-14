HOLDORF - John F, 86, of Edmeston, NY, passed away June 10, 2020, at home with family guiding his end-of-life care. Born August 24, 1933, in Huntington, NY, John was the son of Harry A. Holdorf and Maria Rubacha Marrs. Raised and educated in the Huntington area, he was a graduate of South Huntington High School where he excelled scholastically and athletically. Public visitation will be from 12 to 3p.m. on Sunday, June 14, at the Delker-Terry Funeral Home, at 30 South Street, Edmeston, NY. Because of current restrictions, please come prepared to possibly wait to enter the funeral home and maintain social distancing and safety protocols. A private funeral service will be performed by Rev. John A. Buddle, minister of the Edmeston United Methodist Church. Interment at the Edmeston Union cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Holdorf Family Scholarship at the Edmeston Central School, 11 North Street, Edmeston, NY or the Edmeston Emergency Squad, East Street, Edmeston, NY.Assisting the family with arrangements is the Delker-Terry Funeral Home in Edmeston, NY. Sharing written rememberances and condolences during this time will be appreciated by the family. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.Delkerterryfh.com or visit Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 14, 2020.