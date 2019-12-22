Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
302 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
(516) 431-2900
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
302 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal
Point Lookout,, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Osterndorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Osterndorf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Osterndorf Notice
OSTERNDORF - John F., 90, of Point Lookout, New York, and Hobe Sound, Florida, formerly of Stamford CT, died peacefully surrounded by his family on December 20, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Joyce (Keegan); his children Anne (Jim), Jack, Bill (Marie), Tom (Rose), Jeanne (Joe), and Barbara (Nick); fourteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren (soon to be seven). John was born in Bronx, New York on October 24, 1929. He graduated from Manhattan College in 1951 with a bachelor's degree(s) in physics and mathematics. He earned a master's degree in electrical engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology in 1954 and a law degree from New York Law School in 1959. He was a senior intellectual property attorney for IBM for over 30 years. Upon his retirement from IBM in 1989, he entered private practice providing expert testimony in intellectual property litigation. John was an avid Yankees fan, voracious reader, and World War II history enthusiast. He was dedicated to his family and his faith, a loyal friend and loved his house by the ocean. He enjoyed telling his children and grandchildren family stories and history and in particular enjoyed discussing his early days in Point Lookout. John first visited Point Lookout in 1936 and spent summers there every year until he made it his primary residence in 1999. His family will truly miss his storytelling of his days in Point Lookout. The family will receive callers at the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Island Park, NY on Sunday, December 22nd from 3 pm to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Point Lookout, New York on Monday December 23rd at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -