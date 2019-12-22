|
OSTERNDORF - John F., 90, of Point Lookout, New York, and Hobe Sound, Florida, formerly of Stamford CT, died peacefully surrounded by his family on December 20, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Joyce (Keegan); his children Anne (Jim), Jack, Bill (Marie), Tom (Rose), Jeanne (Joe), and Barbara (Nick); fourteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren (soon to be seven). John was born in Bronx, New York on October 24, 1929. He graduated from Manhattan College in 1951 with a bachelor's degree(s) in physics and mathematics. He earned a master's degree in electrical engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology in 1954 and a law degree from New York Law School in 1959. He was a senior intellectual property attorney for IBM for over 30 years. Upon his retirement from IBM in 1989, he entered private practice providing expert testimony in intellectual property litigation. John was an avid Yankees fan, voracious reader, and World War II history enthusiast. He was dedicated to his family and his faith, a loyal friend and loved his house by the ocean. He enjoyed telling his children and grandchildren family stories and history and in particular enjoyed discussing his early days in Point Lookout. John first visited Point Lookout in 1936 and spent summers there every year until he made it his primary residence in 1999. His family will truly miss his storytelling of his days in Point Lookout. The family will receive callers at the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Island Park, NY on Sunday, December 22nd from 3 pm to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Point Lookout, New York on Monday December 23rd at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 22, 2019