RONGA - John F., on April 8, 2020, of North Massapequa. Past Commander of VFW Post 7763, Massapequa Park. Beloved husband to the late Patricia Ronga, and the late Josephine Ronga. Loving stepfather to Donna Kelleher (Kevin), and Terri DePasquale (Joseph). Cherished grand-father of Kristen, Brendan, Samantha and Amanda. Father of John Ronga and Wendy Ronga. All funeral services private. Donations may be made to the Long Island State Veterans Home, 100 Patriots Rd., Stony Brook, NY 11790. Arrangements entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Seaford. Condolences may be left on our website. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2020