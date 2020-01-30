|
TUCCI - John F. of Locust Valley, NY on Jan. 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Amelia. Loving father of Maria Beckett (Leigh), Christine Lawton (Jeff) and Patricia Cannon (Mark). Cherished grandfather of Shay Cannon, Matthew Lawton, Garrett Cannon, Alexander Lawton and Chad Cannon. Dear brother of Anthony, Marie and the late Francis Tucci. Visiting Fri. 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Sat. 11 am at St. Dominic's Chapel, Oyster Bay, NY. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to North Shore Soup Kitchen https://www.northshoresoupkitchen.org/ or Hospice Care Network https://www.hospicecarenetwork.org/
Published in Newsday on Jan. 30, 2020