Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fanning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Fanning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Fanning Notice
FANNING - John J., peacefully on March 29, 2020, age 84, of Oyster Bay, NY. Beloved husband of Diane. Loving father of Douglas (Diane), and Kimberly Perry (Michael). Adoring grandfather of Samantha, Heather, Jack, Logan, and Luke. In light of the current circumstances the family will be keeping the immediate Funeral Services private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, including a Memorial Mass at St. Dominic RC Chapel, Oyster Bay, NY. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Oyster Bay Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence visit oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oyster Bay Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -