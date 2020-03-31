|
|
FANNING - John J., peacefully on March 29, 2020, age 84, of Oyster Bay, NY. Beloved husband of Diane. Loving father of Douglas (Diane), and Kimberly Perry (Michael). Adoring grandfather of Samantha, Heather, Jack, Logan, and Luke. In light of the current circumstances the family will be keeping the immediate Funeral Services private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, including a Memorial Mass at St. Dominic RC Chapel, Oyster Bay, NY. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Oyster Bay Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence visit oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2020