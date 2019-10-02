Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
John Farrell Notice
FARRELL - John "Tom" Thomas age 82, of Saylorsburg, PA passed away September 26, 2019. Tom was the loving husband of Margaret "Peggy" M. (Martin) Farrell. They celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on May 2nd. He was born in Oyster Bay, Long Island, NY on December 31, 1936 son of the late Henry and Francis (Crawford) Farrell. Tom retired as the Publication and Advertising Manager for Newsday in Long Island, NY after 38 years. He also owned and operated Hobbyland in Sayville, Long Island, NY for 8 years following his career at Newsday before fully retiring. He was an avid Lionel Train enthusiast. He attended all the regional train shows. He attended Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert. We have all been blessed with the presence of Tom in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Margaret "Peggy," his two sons Daniel Farrell and his wife Faye of Snydersville, PA and John Farrell and his wife Betty of Reeders, PA, and his sister Belinda Naus of Illinois. He was the loving grandfather to Ashley Blackburn and her husband Scott of Wilmington, DE and Sean Farrell of Snydersville, PA. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 2 pm. For location and any questions please e-mail Dan at: [email protected]
Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2019
