FERGUSON - John A. passed peacefully into the arms of Our Lord at Good Shepherd Hospice on September 15, 2019 at the age of 80. Devoted husband of Judy. Beloved father of Johnny (Christine), Kerry (Chris), Joe (Nadine), Julie (Chris), Coleen (Steve), and Peggy (Paul). Cherished by his 18 grandchildren. John was a passionate teacher who taught Science at Long Beach HS for 34 years, later becoming Chair of the department. John was a caring and compassionate educator and tutor who earned the love and adoration of thousands of students. Following his time in Long Beach, he moved on to Sacred Heart Academy where he taught for an additional 10 years. Anyone he ever met would say "TO KNOW HIM IS TO LOVE HIM." An avid fisherman, his greatest catch was the love of his life, Judy. As a Brooklyn native, he loved the Dodgers, Mets, and Irish music. A positive person who demonstrated that faith can move mountains. His enthusiasm and infectious smile would light up the room. Though he will be greatly missed, we find solace in knowing that "TODAY IS A GLORIOUS DAY" because he is at peace in Heaven. Family will receive friends Tuesday September 17, 2019, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 11:15 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Good Shepherd Hospice. Please designate the donations to go to Hospice Inpatient Care at Rockville Centre www.goodshep herdhospice.chsli.org-donations or (631) 465-6350. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 17, 2019