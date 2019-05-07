Newsday Notices
John Francis Gibbons Notice
GIBBONS - John Francis of West Babylon, formerly of East Meadow passed away May 3, 2019 in his 75th year. Beloved son of the late John J. and Dorothy H. Gibbons. Survived by his loving wife Alice. Loved and missed by many. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 9:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to St. Joseph R.C. Church Parish Outreach or to . www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 7, 2019
