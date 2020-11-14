1/1
John Francis Greene
GREENE - John Francis, 93, of Stewart Manor passed away on November 11, 2020. Beloved father of John Greene (Diane), Michael Greene (Patty Houlihan), and Robert Greene (Maryanne). Loving grand-father of Matthew Greene (Casey), Allison Greene, Brian Greene (Katelynn), Steven Greene, James Greene, Kathryn Greene, Michael Greene and Daniel Greene. Cherished brother of Mary Ann Coyne and predeceased by Francis Greene. The family will receive visitors for a visitation Sunday, November 15, 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm at New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park. Funeral Mass Monday, November 16, 10 am at St. Anne's RC Church in Garden City. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. For those wishing to honor John (Jack), the family suggests donations to the Wounded Warriors Project or send donations directly to "St. Mary Star of the Sea - Far Rockaway," c/o Father Frank Shannon, 1920 New Haven Avenue, Far Rockaway, NY 11691. www.nhpfh.com



Published in Newsday on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:30 PM
NEW HYDE PARK F H
NOV
15
Visitation
07:00 - 09:30 PM
NEW HYDE PARK F H
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anne's RC Church
Funeral services provided by
NEW HYDE PARK F H
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
