SCULLY - John Francis, Sr. age 95, of Johns Creek, Georgia, passed away at home on June 28, 2020. Jack was born on April 11, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from St. John's University in 1947, then earned his PhD in Chemistry from Fordham University in 1953. He taught college chemistry and worked in the pharmaceutical industry. Jack passed the New York bar exam without ever attending law school; in 1973, he founded Scully Scott Murphy & Presser PC, one of the top patent law firms in New York. Jack's Catholic faith was deep rooted. He was an active solo and choir singer and lector for his church, and his faith inspired him to use his resources to help others succeed. He loved to watch sports, especially when his children and grandchildren played. His family was always his greatest source of pride. Jack married his first wife, Mary, in 1954 and they were blessed with six children (Tim, John, Dan, Cathy, Michael, and Peter). After she passed away, he was fortunate enough to find love again and married Trudy in 1991. His family grew to include her children (Jean, Frank, Mary, and Peter). Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Trudy; a blended family of 10 children, 20 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Andrew Catholic Church, 675 Riverside Rd., Roswell, GA 30075.







