VORBURGER - John Francis, 87, passed away on May 29, 2020 in Cary, NC. John was born on March 16, 1933 to the late Theodore Xavier Vorburger and Mary McBride Vorburger in Manhattan, NY. He retired as a Borough Captain from the NYPD and served in the US Army overseas as well. He loved basketball, skiing, tennis, swimming (especially at Jones Beach) and most importantly making everyone laugh. He was also an intellectual with several degrees and loved crosswords, geography, discussing literature, etc. He was a big Giants and NC State fan (where both his children attended). John was also an avid bird watcher and Audobon Society member. He is preceded in death by his sister, Eugenie Mielczarek.He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Lorrie Gallego, and son, Mike Vorburger, as well as his brother, Ted Vorburger, and grandkids, Miko, Juliette and Nick Gallego. An NYPD Memorial will take place at a later date. (If you would like to attend contact Mike at mikevorburger@gmail.com or (919-760-5897) Memorial contributions may be donated to www.stjude.org. Condolences can be shared at www.apexfuneral.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 14, 2020.