|
|
WHEELER - John Francis. Born October 1, 1965. Died April 20, 2020. Beloved son of Rita McNamara Wheeler and Earl Wheeler. Beloved brother of Bernard Wheeler and Judy Wheeler Tripp. Cherished Uncle of Beth, Christina, Katie and Kevin "I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways. Of happy times, laughing times, and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun. Of happy memories that I leave when life is done."Ceremony Private.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020