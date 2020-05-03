Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Francis Wheeler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Francis Wheeler Notice
WHEELER - John Francis. Born October 1, 1965. Died April 20, 2020. Beloved son of Rita McNamara Wheeler and Earl Wheeler. Beloved brother of Bernard Wheeler and Judy Wheeler Tripp. Cherished Uncle of Beth, Christina, Katie and Kevin "I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways. Of happy times, laughing times, and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun. Of happy memories that I leave when life is done."Ceremony Private.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -