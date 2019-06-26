|
ARMSTRONG - John G. of Copiague, formerly of Brent-wood and Yorkville, on June 25, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Anna. Devoted father of Jennifer Bocca (James), Laurie Alu (Stephen), and the late Lisa M. Armstrong and the late John H. (survived by Theresa). Loving brother of the late Lance Armstrong.Cherished grandfather of James Bocca, Joseph Bocca, Ashley Armstrong and Laurie Bocca, and great-grandfather of James & Henry Bocca. Proud US Army Veteran and retired NYPD officer. Reposing at The Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc. 571 Suffolk Ave. Brentwood. Religious services Thursday evening and closing prayer Friday 11:00 a.m. Interment following at Oakwood Cemetery, Bay Shore. Family will receive friends to Celebrate John's life on Thursday 2-4 & 7-9:30 p.m.
Published in Newsday on June 26, 2019