Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
Resources
More Obituaries for John Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. Armstrong

Notice Condolences Flowers

John G. Armstrong Notice
ARMSTRONG - John G. of Copiague, formerly of Brent-wood and Yorkville, on June 25, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Anna. Devoted father of Jennifer Bocca (James), Laurie Alu (Stephen), and the late Lisa M. Armstrong and the late John H. (survived by Theresa). Loving brother of the late Lance Armstrong.Cherished grandfather of James Bocca, Joseph Bocca, Ashley Armstrong and Laurie Bocca, and great-grandfather of James & Henry Bocca. Proud US Army Veteran and retired NYPD officer. Reposing at The Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc. 571 Suffolk Ave. Brentwood. Religious services Thursday evening and closing prayer Friday 11:00 a.m. Interment following at Oakwood Cemetery, Bay Shore. Family will receive friends to Celebrate John's life on Thursday 2-4 & 7-9:30 p.m.
Published in Newsday on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
Download Now