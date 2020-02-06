|
GILLESPIE- John J. 91 of Huntington Station, on February 5, 2020. Proud Army Combat Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Carol. Loving father of Linda Rodriguez (Artie), Dianne Leone (Tom), Christina Baxter (Joe), Arleen Ambrosio (Pat) and Kathleen Gillespie. Cherished grand-father of 8 grandchildren and 4 great - grandchildren. Dear brother of Eleanor Schulhoff. Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., HuntingtonStation, Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass St. Hugh's Church, Huntington Station, Friday 9:30 AM. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 6, 2020