John Green

GREEN - John "Richie" 92, of Merrick, NY passed away on June 18, 2020. Loving husband of Ruth "Mitzi". Beloved father of Ruth Schefer, Ellen Capolino (Robert), Donna Boutet (Gilles) and Nancy Dineen. Proud grandfather of 5, great-grandfather of 4. Ex- Chief and Lifetime Member of the Merrick Fire Dept. Hook & Ladder Co. 1, recipient of the NYS Fireman of the Year Award. Visitation Tuesday June 23rd 3-6pm. Funeral service Wedsnesday June 24th 10am at NF Walker Funeral Home, Merrick NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the FASNY Firemen's Home, Hudson, NY.







